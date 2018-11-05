MSNBC & Actor Plead for the Felon Vote in Florida

MSNBC gave Jesse Williams a segment to tell Floridians to vote for Amendment 4 which will appear on the ballot Tuesday. The Amendment will give voting rights to felons across the state. Williams and the MSNBC host say it’s wrong to deny criminals their civic voice.

The actor said it’s discrimination to not allow, even career criminals, to vote. Hollywood desperately wants to tell us all how to vote.

The only felons who won’t be allowed to vote under this amendment will be those who murdered a person(s) or who committed serious sexual crimes.

If approved, Florida will soon have drug dealers, attempted murderers or attempted rapists, assaulters, child beaters, armed robbers and people with long arrest records deciding their politics.

If Floridians vote for the Amendment, that is what will happen.

The 1.5 million will turn the state deep blue. Democrats have long courted the felon vote.

Watch: