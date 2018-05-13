MSNBC Host Says Pro-Trump Military Are Dishonorable Racists

Joy Reid’s show is vile, but it is important for people to know what passes as news on MSNBC. On Saturday night, one of Reid’s guests trashed the pro-Trump military.

MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance said that veterans who support the president are “not honorable,” according to NewsBusters and according to the clip below.

And these military people love him, all right?” Nance began. “And I’m just going to come right out and say it: not honorable military veterans.”

“Because an honorable military veteran, if they had heard this story, would have said, ‘You know what, there’s a line, and that line has now been crossed,'” Nance continued. “But they have this cultish love of him where the love of Donald Trump exceeds the Constitution — exceeds the honor of everyone who has sacrificed and lost in this nation.”

If you don’t support illegal immigration, it’s “racist”, and “institutionalized bigotry”, according to this buffoon.

Last year, Nance called for a terrorist attack on Trump Towers in Istanbul. It was a tweet which he later removed.

This is what passes as intelligent commentary on MSNBC.