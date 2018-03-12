Mueller Setting Up Trump With “Conspiracy to Defraud the Government”

Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation will take a most unusual turn, according to The Washington Times. Since the Special Counsel invoked the unusual “conspiracy to defraud the government” charge, he has spread a much wider net in capturing victims. Donald Trump could be the real target of this charge.

The Mueller team “could use the same legal strategy to go after President Trump and his associates, even if the conspiracy is not linked to a criminal act,” The Times reports.

Mueller used the strategy to ensnare the Russia cyber network and it could work against Trump according to the publication quoting the Lawfare blog.

Last month, the witch hunting Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals guilty of promoting a troll farm conspiracy against the U.S. election. The same approach was employed in securing a plea deal last month with Rick Gates, the aide for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

The underlying theory is the Russians committed a crime by preventing the government agencies from doing their job.

The Washington Times praises an article in Lawfare analyzing how this can be used against Trump.

How This Can Be Used Against Trump

Emma Kohse, Harvard International Law Journal editor-in-chief, Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Lawfare blog’s top editor, argue that, based in the language of the indictments and the legal precedents behind them, the “conspiracy to defraud the government” charge provides the Mueller team with significant flexibility in trying to build a case against Mr. Trump and members of his 2016 campaign.

As an example of how that works, the Mueller claim is that Russians kept the government from operating properly by failing to register as foreign agents and deceitfully obtaining visas. That prevented the FEC, State et al from doing their job.

The same theory underlies the Gates indictment. He is alleged to have kept the government from doing their job by impeding, obstructing, et cetera.

This opens up a new line of attack that Trump and his lawyers have to be concerned about. It sounds like something Andrew Weissman would come up with.

In other words, using this theory, the witch hunters don’t need a crime of collusion or obstruction over Russia election interference.

It’s twisting the law to make it come to the conclusion they want it to come to.