Mueller Setting Up Trump With “Conspiracy to Defraud the Government”

Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation will take a most unusual turn, according to The Washington Times. Since the Special Counsel invoked the unusual “conspiracy to defraud the government” charge, he has spread a much wider net in capturing victims. Donald Trump could be the real target of this charge.
The Mueller team “could use the same legal strategy to go after President Trump and his associates, even if the conspiracy is not linked to a criminal act,” The Times reports.
Mueller used the strategy to ensnare the Russia cyber network and it could work against Trump according to the publication quoting the Lawfare blog.
Last month, the witch hunting Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals guilty of promoting a troll farm conspiracy against the U.S. election. The same approach was employed in securing a plea deal last month with Rick Gates, the aide for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.
The underlying theory is the Russians committed a crime by preventing the government agencies from doing their job.
The Washington Times praises an article in Lawfare analyzing how this can be used against Trump.
How This Can Be Used Against Trump
Emma Kohse, Harvard International Law Journal editor-in-chief, Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Lawfare blog’s top editor, argue that, based in the language of the indictments and the legal precedents behind them, the “conspiracy to defraud the government” charge provides the Mueller team with significant flexibility in trying to build a case against Mr. Trump and members of his 2016 campaign.
As an example of how that works, the Mueller claim is that Russians kept the government from operating properly by failing to register as foreign agents and deceitfully obtaining visas. That prevented the FEC, State et al from doing their job.
The same theory underlies the Gates indictment. He is alleged to have kept the government from doing their job by impeding, obstructing, et cetera.
This opens up a new line of attack that Trump and his lawyers have to be concerned about. It sounds like something Andrew Weissman would come up with.
In other words, using this theory, the witch hunters don’t need a crime of collusion or obstruction over Russia election interference.
It’s twisting the law to make it come to the conclusion they want it to come to.
“The underlying theory is the Russians committed a crime by preventing the government agencies from doing their job.”
This can be used as an exoneration of Government corruption. Understanding what’s behind “Team Mueller” I could see this route to be taken. His team is so invested IN Government that the preservation of the status quo is primary.
When I first read the indictment I couldn’t help but wonder how broadly that Statute could be applied. It is SO broad and SO vague that the Grandmother that CNN stalked could also be in jeopardy. Maybe even the Bundy’s could have been charged in the same manner.
People who have spoken out about Government intrusions with our “Freedoms” and would bring up the ?Patriot Act? others would say “no problem, I haven’t done anything wrong”. Well, here is a case in point. Every person who interferes with an ICE agent, no matter how minor, can be charged under this law, even if standing in the way. Do NOT think this is silly because a ‘conspiracy’ is ‘two or more’.
This is one Statue that should, poste haste, be taken all the way to the Supreme Court. The Court has precedents for “vague and broad” Statutes being overturned. As it stands this “law” has sanctioned and embedded the possible rise of a tyrannical government. If Mueller follows through with this course he is “laying the groundwork” for future abuses that cannot be imagined. Be very weary in the use of anti-Constitutional actions by Government. Already the Courts have allowed the erosion of Bill of Rights that were thought to be sacrosanct, such as Asset Forfeiture that should have been a clear violation of the Fourth, and a great many other examples.