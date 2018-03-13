Mueller’s Cooperating Witness George Nader Is a Bubba FOB

Special counsel Robert Mueller has secured the cooperation of a Lebanese-American businessman named George Nader. Nader has ties to a UAE prince who is a person of interest in the probe of foreign influence on the Trump presidential campaign.

The Prince is friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the media is speculating that Trump was indirectly trying to set up a back channel between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin via the UAE Prince.

A meeting in Seychelles has stirred interest in this aspect of the probe. The meeting included sometime-Trump adviser Erik Prince — co-founder of Blackwater, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, George Nader – Mueller’s cooperating witness, and Kirill Dmitriev, the head of a Russian government-controlled wealth fund.

Nader testified about the meeting to a grand jury last week.

That takes us to the Clintons’ tentacles which are everywhere.

LOOK WHO GOOD TIME BUBBA VACATIONS WITH

El Portal published a photo of Bill Clinton vacationing with George Nader, a Clinton donor, and someone else, at the posh Punta Cana resort in the Dominican in early January 2017. That was before the Mueller investigation took off. [Information via Tiger Droppings.]

People who donate big to Billy are called FOB’s, Friends of Bill’s. They get special privileges. Nader is an FOB.

All roads lead to the Clintons. These people have their hands in everything. They are tied to the dossier, Fusion GPS, Alexander Downer [FOB], and so many others.

We are supposed to take the Mueller probe seriously. Someone needs to shut this d*mn thing down.