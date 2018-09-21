Mysterious Ms. Blasey, From Romantic Triangle to Plotting Against a Judge

The Washington Times wrote about the young Christine Blasey [Ford], known as Chrissy Blasey in the early 1980s. She is the woman who accused Judge Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they were both teens.

Young Chrissy attended the posh all-girls private high school — Horton Arms — and spent her summers basking in the wild nightlife of the Eastern Shore resort town of Dewey Beach, Delaware.

Longtime residents of Dewey Beach remember her nights waitressing at the Waterfront, a raucous bayside bar in the 1980s.

“Things that would be considered out of hand today was OK back then. Things have changed,” said a man who encountered Ms. Blasey Ford during those years, speaking to The Washington Times on the condition of anonymity. “That was the yuppie period of time, and Dewey Beach was a yuppie town, and weekend warriors were coming down from D.C. It was their Vegas.” Ms. Blasey Ford was a popular figure on the Dewey Beach bar scene.

She once got caught in a romantic triangle that culminated with the two men getting into a fistfight over her, according to people familiar with the incident.

CHRISSY IS TRYING TO TAKE DOWN THE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE

Chrissy is now trying to take down a Supreme Court nominee with a 36-year old allegation with no evidence. She said she will testify but for the privilege of hearing her bash Judge Kavanaugh, the Senate will have to alter rules, one of which is an 800-year-old rule requiring the accuser to testify first. She also won’t face the judge. She won’t give him the opportunity to face his accuser. That too goes against our system of justice.

Ms. Blasey and her comrades want to turn our justice system upside down.

Along with her unreasonable demands, which are non-starters, she said she couldn’t possibly make it before Thursday.

As it happens, her lawyers know the rules require Grassley to give one-week notice for a hearing. Senator Grassley might have to delay again. The confirmation hearing scheduled for Wednesday would have to be delayed.

Her latest absurd story is she doesn’t want to fly in! She wants to make the drive and delay some more. The Senate needs to cut wild Chrissy loose.

Dr. Ford has indicated to Republicans she doesn't want to fly, in part revealing why she doesn't want the hearing to be on Monday https://t.co/dOKovgTLRU — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 21, 2018

Who knows what else these connivers have up their sleeve.

The Senate has yet to see her original letter currently in the hands of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The MSM is busy claiming Judge Kavanaugh is falling into disfavor with the American public.

THE REPUBLICANS HAVE NOT GIVEN IN

Senator Lindsey Graham congratulated the President on a great rally and stood up for Judge Kavanaugh.

Great job tonight by President @realDonaldTrump in Las Vegas laying out how strong America has become economically and how much safer we are with a strong military. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 21, 2018

He said the Kavanaugh nomination is still on track.

The President is dead right about Judge Kavanaugh being highly qualified, the right person for the job, and also right about letting process play out. Kavanaugh nomination is still on track. Stay tuned! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 21, 2018

Senator McConnell also stood strong. The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “In the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court.”

.@SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell: “In the very near future, Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court.” #SCOTUS #VVS18 pic.twitter.com/XLPEvfJqWW — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2018