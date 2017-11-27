Nancy Pelosi Explains Why Roy Moore Is a Problem But Bill Clinton Isn’t

It’s not easy for Democrats to excuse alleged predators like the Kennedys, Bill Clinton, Al Franken, John Conyers while condemning Roy Moore with even less evidence, but somehow they do it.

Chuck Todd questioned Nancy Pelosi Sunday about just that, playing a clip of her excusing Bill Clinton in 1998. She used her usual evasive techniques then and now.

Pelosi told Chuck Todd that the reason it was different then was because the women of America “do not want to see a person with uncontrolled power, uncontrolled time, unlimited money investigating the President of the United States.” Then why is she doing that now to the current President? She makes no sense.

She proceeded to jump into another non sequitur. “The concern that we had then was that they were impeaching the President of the United States for something that had nothing to do with the performance of his duties and trying to take him out for that reason.”

What about the fact that they’ve been trying to impeach President Trump for committing no crimes?

Pelosi says something “wonderful” is happening today, women now have “zero tolerance”. She also wants to move forward. She even brought up Anita Hill, who accused a Republican Justice, to distract from Bill Clinton.

Obviously, she’s 100% political but completely denied it. She’s a liar.

Democrats excused Bill Clinton’s sexual abuse of women, not because the culture was different, but because they were covering up Bill Clinton’s predatory behavior. The culture, if anything, is less moral, and rape was rape then as it is now.

Pelosi believes it’s okay to go after Roy Moore because he’s a child molester though we don’t know that is true at all. she demanded due process for John Conyers but not for Roy Moore.

Bill Clinton himself was accused of cavorting with underage prostitutes on the Lolita Express in addition to being accused of rape, indecent exposure, seducing young women, and so on.

And what about the dear Kennedys? How about Ted? We know Ted killed a woman and left her to drown at the bottom of the inlet, but do you know what a sexual predator he was? The so-called Lion of the Senate? John McCain’s good friend?

Here’s how the alleged incident at Washington hot-spot La Brasserie went down, via GQ:

It is after midnight and Kennedy and Dodd are just finishing up a long dinner in a private room on the first floor of the restaurant’s annex. They are drunk. Their dates, two very young blondes, leave the table to go to the bathroom. (The dates are drunk too. “They’d always get their girls very, very drunk,” says a former Brasserie waitress.) Betty Loh, who served the foursome, also leaves the room. Raymond Campet, the co-owner of La Brasserie, tells Gaviglio the senators want to see her.

As Gaviglio enters the room, the six-foot-two, 225-plus-pound Kennedy grabs the five-foot-three, 103-pound waitress and throws her on the table. She lands on her back, scattering crystal, plates and cutlery and the lit candles. Several glasses and a crystal candlestick are broken. Kennedy then picks her up from the table and throws her on Dodd, who is sprawled in a chair. With Gaviglio on Dodd’s lap, Kennedy jumps on top and begins rubbing his genital area against hers, supporting his weight on the arms of the chair. As he is doing this, Loh enters the room. She and Gaviglio both scream, drawing one or two dishwashers. Startled, Kennedy leaps up. He laughs. Bruised, shaken and angry over what she considered a sexual assault, Gaviglio runs from the room. Kennedy, Dodd and their dates leave shortly thereafter, following a friendly argument between the senators over the check.