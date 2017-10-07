Nancy Pelosi Thanks DACA Parents for Bringing Kids Here Illegally — We “Owe” Them

Nancy Pelosi told parents of “DREAMers” that WE OWE A DEBT TO THEM for illegally bringing their children into our country.

That’s insane. Everything leftists do is harmful.

In reply, Pelosi said DREAMers are “beautiful” and thanked illegal alien parents for breaking our laws and bringing their children into the country, the Free Beacon noted.

“Our dreamers, they make America dream again,” she said. “They’re so lovely and we owe a debt to your parents for bringing you here to be such a brilliant part of our future.”

“These families did a great thing for our country bringing these kids here, who are working, who are in the military, who are in school, who are a brilliant part of our future,” she said during a September 20 press conference.