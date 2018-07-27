Nasty Open Borders Democrats Demand a Michigan County Ban ICE

A group of 100 Democrat (leftists) and some foreigners in Kent County, Michigan shut down a commission meeting demanding an end of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contract, according to Michigan Live.

This is the Democrat Party agenda in general according to many Democrats including mainstream Democrats like Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The agitators show up at the commissioners’ homes to intimidate them and annoy their neighbors. These people go by the principle that the squeaky wheel gets the grease.

OPEN BORDERS CRAZIES

Karla Barberi, a volunteer organizer with Movimiento Cosecha GR (an open borders group), interrupted a person speaking on another subject.

“Do you mind if I interrupt you?” she said. “We have here a bigger issue.”

Jim Saalfeld, board of commissioners chairmen, called for deputies to remove Barberi after she refused to sit down. She wasn’t removed.

A group of roughly 10 protesters then stormed the center of the commission floor with an anti-contract banner. As they did, Saalfeld suspended the meeting. He and most commissioners exited through the back.

Protesters intended to address the board about how the ICE contract with the Kent County Jail has separated families in the county.

The contract, signed in 2012 and renewed in late 2017, allows the jail to charge ICE for each day it holds a person with a detainment request.

The contract also allows ICE detainments for up to three days, rather than the standard two.

The agitators falsely claim it’s an issue of separation, but what they are actually saying is they want Kent County to become a sanctuary county. The group is saying no to ICE and deportation.

They kept it up for 40 minutes. Some commissioners left. There were a lot of attacks on the commissioners because they are white. One woman kept screaming about ‘white privilege’.

The agitators then went to ICE offices to rant.