NBC Blockbuster News Story of Kavanaugh “Perjury” DEBUNKED

NBC News wrote another fake news story about Judge Kavanaugh, claiming he perjured himself while testifying about when he first heard of the Ramirez accusations printed in the New Yorker. As Senator Hatch writes, it’s more “media-manufactured nonsense.” It has been debunked!

A blogger on Twitter, AG_Conservative decided to check out the NBC text story. It suggests that second-hand texts between two people who know Kavanaugh in turn suggest he was seeking evidence to exonerate himself from an allegation by Debbie Ramirez.

There was no evidence the judge asked anyone to lie or do anything wrong — just help exonerate him.

The story was framed in such a way as to make Kavanaugh look shady.

AG_Conservative was looking for the catch because the story also made Brett Kavanaugh look like a perjurer. The catch came at the end.

NBC omitted most of the transcript to make Kavanaugh look like a liar. They only included this excerpt.



THEY LIED VIA OMISSION

“What NBC omits? Ramirez had been calling mutual friends for weeks looking for dirt on him. That’s how we know that she had admitted she wasn’t even sure it was Kavanaugh. Here is Kavanaugh later in the same interview with the committee”, says AG:

“In other words”, AG writes, “Kavanaugh had already heard and testified in the very same interview that Ramirez was calling around looking for dirt on him. He didn’t know the specific allegation, but he had every reason to try to pre-empt something from her.”

WE WILL NOT SURVIVE A CORRUPT MEDIA

How do we survive a media that lies about everything they disagree with?

The NBC Peacock now represents bald-faced liars. So many media outlets have lied about Kavanaugh’s alleged drinking past that there is simply no way to know what is true or not true. People who only pick up soundbites which is most of America, now think Judge Kavanaugh is a liar, a perjurer, and a drunk simply because the media invented fake stories.

Go to about 2:50 on the mark. Sen. Lindsey Graham calls out NBC as a co-conspirator in the destruction of Brett Kavanaugh.

HERE’S MORE FROM AG

