NBC News Reported Upcoming Raid of 8400 Criminal Illegal Aliens, ICE Had to Cancel

After NBC News reported ICE plans to round up 8400 illegal aliens — gang members and criminals — late Thursday, the agency issued a statement saying it had canceled them due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

What is more likely is, because NBC tipped off the illegals with their report, ICE had to cancel the operation. NBC News should be charged with obstruction of justice if this is the case.

President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security had planned nationwide raids to target 8,400 illegal immigrants – criminals – later this month but then canceled them, according to three law enforcement officials and an internal document that described the plan as “the largest operation of its kind in the history” of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Operational plans are subject to change based on a variety of factors,” ICE spokesman Sarah Rodriguez said in a statement. “There is currently no coordinated nationwide operation planned at this time. The priority in the affected areas should remain focused on life-saving and life-sustaining activities.”

The raids were scheduled over five days beginning Sept. 17 and deemed “Operation Mega,” according to an internal document.

NBC also reported deep into their article [emphasis mine]: ICE had been planning the operation internally since mid-August and had instructed officers in the field to target adults deemed to be gang members or perpetrators of serious crimes, said one of the officials. Other undocumented immigrants not suspected of crimes may have been swept up in the raids as “collateral,” the official said.

NBC and their leftist friends want to keep criminals and gang members in this country.

Tucker talks about borders – succinctly:

#Tucker When you refuse to control your borders, you’re saying that the country doesn’t belong to its people … pic.twitter.com/2xXcVjPQUc — 🇺🇸Patriot 24/7🇺🇸 (@TrumpTrain45Pac) September 6, 2017