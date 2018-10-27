NBC News Thinks All on the Right Are Robert Bowers

NBC News is trying to draw a nexus between the maniacal synagogue killer and people concerned about the upcoming invasion of 7,000 to 14,000 foreigners — mostly men.

If they actually believed we were all Robert Bowers, they wouldn’t antagonize us so much.

IF YOU ARE OPPOSED TO THE CARAVAN INVASION, YOU ARE JUST LIKE ROBERT BOWERS

Since the lunatic murderer Robert Bowers spoke about the caravan in a crazed fashion, all people with concerns are painted with the same brush. They refer to the “refugees” as a “talking point”. They wrote:

Bowers frequently posted about the “migrant caravan,” a group of several thousand refugees walking to the U.S.-Mexico border from Honduras to seek asylum. Preventing refugees in the caravan from entering the U.S. has been a major talking point among both right-wing commentators and President Donald Trump, who has spoken about it in recent pre-midterm election stump speeches.

NBC News is remarkably lacking in curiosity about the Honduran President’s allegations that Venezuela and hardcore left groups organized it. They couldn’t care less that the group is eighty percent men and that the Department of Homeland Security confirmed criminals and MS-13 are in the mob of inaders. Even the use of the word “refugees” is a lie.

These people at NBC are exploiting the death of eleven people and wounding of six to demonize anyone complaining about the caravan.

There are legitimate concerns about these people they call “far-right”. The problem is NBC thinks all conservatives are ‘far-right’. It’s evil stereotyping.

The maniacal killer insanely blamed Jews for everything he didn’t like. We should all condemn that evil but that is not conservatism or Republicanism

There are anti-semitic conspiracy theories that should be called out but don’t drag the President and his followers into it.

NBC HATES GAB

NBC is also after gab because of its free speech policy allows friendless monsters like him are on the site. The left wants hate speech laws.

When the left is done with the USA, we will be unrecognizable.

NBC writes Bowers was “disillusioned” with Trump when in fact, he hated him and said he didn’t vote for him. They write:

Bowers appeared disillusioned with Trump for not sharing Bowers’ anti-Semitic and extremist views. Days after Trump declared himself a nationalist at a campaign event, Bowers claimed that Trump was a “globalist” and not a nationalist.

Bowers appears to be a typical white supremacist. This is what the left is calling half the country. They are making the right into this monster.

Who are the haters again?

NBC HATES FREE SPEECH

Gab defended themselves. They removed his profile as soon as they were alerted.

“Gab took swift and proactive action to contact law enforcement immediately. We first backed up all user data from the account and then proceeded to suspend the account,” Torba said in the statement. “We then contacted the FBI and made them aware of this account and the user data in our possession. We are ready and willing to work with law enforcement to see to it that justice is served.”

The ‘news’ outlet opposes half the country and anyone who disagrees with the invasion at the border.