NBC Takes Back Their Tweet Endorsement of President Oprah

Commiecast NBC regaled their left-wing Oprah Winfrey in tweets last night but one in particular was a standout. They tweeted, “Because a speech this powerful deserves a standing “O”, but that wasn’t the tweet we are talking about.

Someone in NBC got so excited during the event, that s/he tweeted “Nothing but respect for OUR future president”, with the ‘OUR’ in caps.

Byron York thought they might have meant president of NBC because they said “our”, but all the talk was about Oprah as president of the country.

Actor James Woods believes NBC must be relieved to be out in the open – no more pretending.

Nice though that @NBC no longer has to pretend to be an objective news organization. That must be a relief… https://t.co/wfLB2R5LUN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. wasn’t too impressed with the tweet. He retweeted it with this comment: “In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @ realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job # s & in their wallets”

Others pointed to the fact that Oprah has been an aider and abettor of the same people she pilloried last night at the Golden Globes. It makes her seem disingenuous.

But then NBC issued a statement explaining that it was merely a joke:

“The tweet was sent out by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the live broadcast,” a spokesperson for the Comcast-owned network said this morning of the social media post proclaiming the media mogul “our future president” early in last night’s awards show. “It is in reference to a joke made during the opening monologue and not meant to be a political statement.”

“We have since removed the tweet,” NBC tersely concluded.

They deleted it after a lot of backlash, but it was sent out during the opening monologue, that’s true.

Many don’t believe their excuse because it’s hard to envision them as fair and unbiased in the first place and it did come from their official network account. These are the same people who killed the Harvey Weinstein story by Ronan Farrow earlier this year.

Anyone remember when OUR future president Oprah said older white people “just have to die”?

Oprah wants older whites to die. She thought we’d forget about this. pic.twitter.com/toYE7DcCCf — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) January 8, 2018