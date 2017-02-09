NeverTrumper Bill Kristol Says Lazy Americans Need to Be Replaced by Immigrants

In a conversation with Charles Murray, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol explained his solution to the problems of the white working class is to replace them with immigrants who aren’t lazy like they are.

“Look, to be totally honest, if things are so bad as you say with the white working class, don’t you want to get new Americans in?”

White working class Americans get decadent, lazy, and every couple decades or so, you need immigrants to replace them, the plumpish Kristol believes.

This is why Donald Trump won the normally Democrat white working class voters and why Bill Kristol is an irrelevant has-been, elitist.

We here at The Sentinel think an immigrant should take his job, and, as Paul Joseph Watson says, he should get on a treadmill before he calls anyone lazy.

