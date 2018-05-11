New Episode of Mad Max Waters Beyond the Capitoldome

California’s Democratic ‘Rock Star’, Mad Maxine Waters lost it on the House floor Thursday. She became offended after Republican Rep. Mike Kelly said he was offended.

Who is more offended?

“I am more offended as an African-American woman than you will ever be,” said the hand-wringing, chronic complainer who lives in a mansion outside her downtrodden district.

Maxine went off during a House Financial Services committee meeting when members debated overturning an Obama-era auto-lending rule.

Kelly, a car dealership owner, defended the auto industry and questioned the racial grievance version of auto lending. That’s verboten for Mad Max.

Kelly of Pennsylvania said on the House floor: “We’re trying to make America great every day and every way and the best way to do that is to stop talking about discrimination and start talking about the nation. We’re coming together as a people in spite of what you say.”

The idea of coming together combined with that slogan led Maxine to yell out: “And this business about making America great again, it is your president that is dividing this country.”

Waters was directed to yield but she would not yield. She is a typical liberal who doesn’t have to follow the rules.

“No, I will not yield!” she shouted.

Directing her next remarks to Kelly, she spewed out, “Don’t you dare talk to me like that, and think that somehow women don’t understand what goes on on the floors of automobile dealers.”

What does go on? I have no clue and neither does she.

Waters then sparred with chairman Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif, when he reminded her to address the chair.

Members are supposed to address the chair, not individual members.

Then she cried discrimination, her basic default position.

“I don’t appreciate that you did not interrupt [Rep. Kelly] when he was making those outrageous remarks about him knowing more about discrimination than I know about discrimination,” Waters, the crooked multi-millionaire, said through gritted teeth.

This is a true story and we have a video clip to prove it.