New State House Rep Says White Tennesseans Are Racist & GOP Are Uneducated

Tennessee state House Rep. London Lamar, a black woman — and a racist — said white Republicans in her state are uneducated racists.

“Let’s just call a spade a spade. Tennessee is racist. Period,” Lamar said in the video below. “Period. Like, Tennessee is racist.”

“Most of the Tennesseans who voted Republican are uneducated. So, they don’t even know that they showed up to the polls to vote against their own interest,” she added. “They literally voted on color lines.”

“I think Tennessee is very polarized,” the newby elected Democrat said. “And I think that we need to continue to have conversations about how Tennessee can work on behalf of everybody.”

The anti-white racist doesn’t present evidence but she did later say she didn’t mean it the way it sounded. That, of course, is a bald-faced lie. Listen to what she says. She absolutely means every word.