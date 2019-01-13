New York Climate Bill Is Most Radical Energy Mandate on the Planet

The following article is a summary of New York’s new green energy proposal explained by Jonathan Lesser with some commentary by The Sentinel. Lesser warns that if enacted it will be one of the most radical energy mandates on the planet.

New York no longer gives voice to people on the right. The governor, New York City mayor, and the state legislature are far-left Democrat-run. One of the first acts in the legislature will be a radical energy mandate.

PUTTING ENERGY IN THE HANDS OF CENTRALIZED BUREAUCRATS

The Climate and Community Protection Act would require that greenhouse-gas emissions from all sources be halved by 2030 and reach zero by 2050.

ZERO! ZERO! ZERO!

That means the entire state economy will of necessity be planned by centralized social justice committees and subcommittees who will pick winners and losers.

Other unelected bureaucrats will impose more standards forbidding the use of of fossil-fuels and they will tax us accordingly.

If you have listened to some of our New York reps and Democrats in general, you understand that no tax is too high.

The CCPA will require the entire economy to be run solely on electricity generated with renewable energy resources, primarily wind and solar power.

Transportation, which today accounts for 40 percent of the state’s energy consumption, will have to be powered solely by electricity — even the ferries.

What is left of New York manufacturing will have to be all electric and farmers won’t be able to use chemical fertilizers on their lands. Dairy won’t survive because of the methane they produce. Cow farts can’t be controlled.

Where the garbage will go is a mystery, but that will be taxed too.

Any manufacturing industry that requires too much energy will have to leave the state. Some things can’t be controlled like chemical processes that release carbon dioxide as in cement.

The legislature will pretend they are conducting cost-benefit analyses to justify this bill, and we already know how those will turn out.

While the state reduces emissions, developing countries have greatly increased emissions, five times as fast in fact.

Jonathan Lesser, president of Continental Economics and an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute, writes that even if New York somehow zeroed out, the net impact would offset only about six month’s worth of the annual increase in global emissions.

IT’S NOT EVEN POSSIBLE

The zero goal will require the state to obtain massive quantities of renewable electricity we don’t have.

Meeting the state’s needs using wind alone would require 140,000 turbines — nearly double the total amount of wind capacity in the entire US, Lesser reports.

Meeting the state’s electricity needs solely with solar, meanwhile, would call for more than 15 times the total amount of solar energy in the entire US. It would also necessitate covering 10 percent of the entire state’s land with solar panels and cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

And because wind and solar power work only when the wind blows or the sun shines, the state will need backup storage.

Even if current battery storage costs fall by 80 percent, that would still require an investment of $750 billion, equivalent to $37,500 for every New Yorker. CCPA would cost trillions and have no effect on climate.

Lesser’s opinion and those of the people won’t count. All that matters is the ideology of green energy. This bill is a Socialist bill and puts all energy in the hands of unelected bureaucrats.