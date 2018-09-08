New York’s Cuomo is Opening Schools For Sex Offenders to Vote-7-9 PM

No, the headline, is not lifted from the satirical “Onion” site. This happens to be a bona fide news story, reported in the NY Post.

On the heels of Andrew Cuomo issuing a blanket pardon allowing 24,000 parolees the right to vote, the governor had his Department of Correctional Services create a “special condition” allowing paroled, dangerous sex offenders and pedophiles to vote in certain schools.

The felons would need to get an OK from their parole officers and a school administrator. Given that, they can “enter the school grounds after 7 p.m. on the date of the election” but “not remain in or loiter” there after voting.

Republican challenger, Marc Molinaro, sees Prince Andrew’s latest proclamation as executive overreach and thus an improper rewriting of a statute.

“This governor is encouraging sex offenders to break the law, which might actually violate their parole agreements. If Andrew Cuomo really wanted to, he could have addressed this issue legislatively, but in typical fashion he tried to govern by fiat and made a total mess of the situation.”

UPSTATE SHERIFFS ARE PUSHING BACK HARD

Upstate sheriffs pushed back hard against the policies with some threatening sex offenders who show up at schools.

“We’re going to alert the public that Gov. Cuomo’s new policy will allow sexual predators in the schools after 7 p.m. on Election Day. There are student activities in our school up until 9 p.m.” said Chemung County Sheriff Chris Moss.

There are a 10,212 Level 3 sex offenders, classified as the most violent and dangerous, registered in the Empire State, but it’s unclear how many are under parole supervision.

But fear not citizens of the once glorious Empire State! A bunch of overburdened parole officers buried under more cases than they can handle, and some school administrators with zero working knowledge of felons they’re being forced to deal with, will keep your children safe.

And if that vetting fails, we still have folks (many of whom are seniors) manning the polls for the last 2 hours of their 12 hour day, to serve as a final firewall. How they could possibly be credibly tasked with knowing whom amongst the crush of late voters might want to rape some innocent little girl or boy, and if the sick predator had indeed left the building?

They can’t.

It’s just the most recent pandering madness Cuomo has forced on NY residents, since being challenged by celebrity, socialist/communist, Cynthia Nixon. Andrew Cuomo’s latest stupid idea now joins the list of other politically inspired missteps, and slandering of law enforcement, that makes New Yorkers, and their kids, much less safe.