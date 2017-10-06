NFL Players Union Teamed Up With George Soros on Social Activism Years Ago

Tax documents show that the NFL players union teamed up with George Soros-backed Center for Community Change Action before the kneeling controversy even began.

Tax documents released by 2ndVote [a conservative watchdog group] show the NFLPA donated $5,000 in 2015 to the Center for Community Change Action, a Resistance group which is bankrolled in part by George Soros.

A member of the AFL-CIO, the NFLPA also contributed in 2013 and 2015 to Working America, the AFL-CIO’s community affiliate. They spent a million dollars in 2016 trying to defeat Trump. In 2014, they contributed to Jobs with Justice, another Soros-funded leftist organization.

Working America has since mobilized against the Republican tax-cut framework, denouncing it as the “Trump tax scam.”

The NFL is aligned with the far-left, led by Socialist George Soros, and they are aligned against many in  their audience.

Soros is at war with the Western World’s idea of democracy – of a Republic – and he is striking at all pillars of society to destroy it, concentrating on the United States.

The NFL is an all-American tradition and he has infected it with his brand of hard-left politics.

Listen to Monica Crowley’s riveting speech about Obama’s takeover of all pillars of society in December, 2013.

