Nice Job Guys! NJ Officials Under Investigation for a Fistfight at a Casino

Video footage reviewed by The Press of Atlantic City showed Democrat Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and Democrat Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II getting into a fistfight with the involvement of at least two or three other unidentified men outside the Haven Nightclub at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The incident occurred at 2:22 a.m.

Gilliam acknowledged Sunday night there was a physical confrontation. Before that, he lied and said there was “no incident” and “nothing happened.”

“I’m going to hold my comments until my attorney and the law enforcement people do this because I’m not even sure why you would have access to a videotape,” Gilliam said.

When contacted Sunday morning, Fauntleroy said the incident was a “loud argument” and nothing more. Reached for comment Sunday evening, he said, “You saw the video. It is what it is.” In other words, he lied too.