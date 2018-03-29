Nikki Haley Slashes the U.N. Budget Again, Cuts the Corrupt Peacekeepers

Recently, the U.S. had cut $285 million from the general budget, and now U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says we are cutting the Peacekeeping budget.

“Peacekeeping is a shared responsibility,” U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said at a Security Council debate on peacekeeping reform. “All of us have a role to play, and all of us must step up.”

The U.S. is the largest contributor, at around 28.5 percent of this year’s $7.3 billion peacekeeping budget.

She cut us back to 25%, beginning this year.

It’s a good start, but that isn’t enough of a cap for a department constantly accused of hiring child abusers, rapists, and murderers. The U.N. has failed to cut down on the crimes and their budget keeps going up.

China is the second largest contributor at around 10 percent. We shouldn’t be giving more than that.

The budget for peacekeepers keeps rising. Perhaps this will shape them up. They didn’t cut as much as the President wanted which is what led to today’s move.

The Peacekeepers are notorious for abusing children.

The Peacekeepers are notorious criminals.

The forces were sent to the Central African Republic to stabilize the country after more than a decade of civil war. While there, soldiers sexually abused hundreds of boys, girls, and women, according to child rights organizations and the U.N.’s own records, USA Today reported.

One 17-year old girl didn’t report the rape by the soldiers because it is so common.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres acknowledged the exploitation. Like a true Socialist, his solution was ineffective. He appointed a victim’s rights advocate.