The Washington Examiner reports that Ambassador Haley warned the U.N. that Russia could use chemical weapons in New York.

At the time she made her comments, she was addressing the latest assault with a nerve agent by the Russians on two people in London.

Haley said that if Russia is not punished for poisoning people in the U.K., they could let loose with chemicals in a city for their next attack.

“If we don’t take immediate concrete measures to address this now, Salisbury will not be the last place we see chemical weapons used,” Haley told the United Nations Security Council. “They could be used here in New York, or in cities of any country that sits on this Council. This is a defining moment.”

Russia used a nerve agent on a former spy who committed treason and his daughter. Russia denied it but British investigators say they have identified the poison as a chemical weapon produced by the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Hayley reminded the worthless U.N. that chemical weapons are supposed to be the red line.

“Time and time again, member-states say they oppose the use of chemical weapons under any circumstance,” Haley said. “Now one member stands accused of using chemical weapons on the sovereign soil of another member. The credibility of this council will not survive if we fail to hold Russia accountable.”

Russia denies guilt and threatened repercussions for any action by Theresa May.

“A hysterical atmosphere is being created by London,” Russian Ambassador Visaly Nebenzia told the Security Council. “We would like to warn that this will not remain without reaction on our part.”

Putin’s very involved in the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“The Russians complained recently that we criticize them too much,” she said. “If the Russian government stopped using chemical weapons to assassinate its enemies; and if the Russian government stopped helping its Syrian ally to use chemical weapons to kill Syrian children; and if Russia cooperated with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons by turning over all information related to this nerve agent, we would stop talking about them. We take no pleasure in having to constantly criticize Russia, but we need Russia to stop giving us so many reasons to do so.”