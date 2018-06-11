No Media Coverage of Hillary’s $84 Million DNC Swindle

The Committee to Defend the President Political Action Committee filed an FEC complaint in December 2017 over a criminal violation that was known since 2016. The committee found evidence as they went through filings that the Hillary Victory Fund (HVF) solicited cash from big-name donors and laundered the money through state chapters who then sent it back to the DNC and the Clinton campaign, Fox News reported in 2017.

It was their illegal method of evading campaign finance laws. As much as or more than $84 million passed through these hands.

There was no media coverage except by Fox News and the NY Post, both owned by the Murdochs. The lawsuit was filed because the FEC missed its deadline.

Dan Backer, an attorney based in Virginia filed the lawsuit. He said the complex scam was masterminded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

That suit filed in a DC district court summarizes the DNC-Clinton conspiracy. It provides detailed evidence from Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings confirming the complaint’s allegations that Democrats undertook an extensive scheme to violate federal campaign limits.

Hillary Clinton took over the DNC in 2015 before she even announced her candidacy. This was something that had never been done before. She had control of the communications, the money, and the entire operation. Bernie certainly never had a chance.

As many as 40 state-level Democratic parties may have been involved in the scheme according to finance lawyers, as reported by Fox News.

“You had individuals giving $300,000,” Backer said. “They’re not doing it because they care about Nevada’s or Arkansas’ state party. They’re doing it to curry favor with and buy influence with Hillary Clinton.”

“What we have found, people need to see,” Ted Harvey, chairman of the CDP, told Fox News in 2017. “I think it’s important that the American public has an understanding of how corrupt this campaign system was and that they were doing anything they could to secure the nomination in her favor.”

Backer explained how the scheme worked for example in Nevada, the latest state pulled into the scandal.

He said the Hillary Victory Fund reported transferring more than $1.7 million to the Nevada Democratic Party between December 2015 and November 2016. But the party reported receiving only $146,200, which is transferred to the DNC.

The remaining $1.6 million was sent by the Hillary Victory Fund to the Nevada party and received by the DNC and never appeared on the Nevada party’s reports, Backer contends.

The Idaho Statesman reported that something similar happened in Idaho. Democrats allegedly contributed $1.6 million to the plan in a series of 13 transactions.

It is “reasonably possible the Idaho State Democratic Party had no prior knowledge of or control over, these transfers because they were handled entirely by HVF, the DNC, HFA, [Hillary Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee, Hillary for America] and/or their treasurers,” states the 101-page complaint that Backer’s group filed in December, the Statesman reported.

Delaware got $2.4 million from the Hillary for Victory Fund then funneled almost that amount back to the DNC. It “doesn’t pass the sniff test,” according to Backer.

Essentially, this is what the prior Democratic administration sent Dinesh D’Souza to jail over. He barely touched the surface of what Hillary did.

Many don’t agree with these campaign finance laws but these are the laws. If the right has to follow it, so do they. Cleta Mitchell explains how it worked. It’s a Hillary Clinton swindle. Hillary controlled the entire DNC operation and she criminally evaded the law.

Chuck Schumer is the one who put through the Amendment with these limits. But apparently his people are the ones not planning to abide by them: