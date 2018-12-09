No-Wall-Nancy’s Tortured Victims, Beheadings, & Drug Cartels

Nancy Pelosi says wall are sinful. Her holiness didn’t explain if all walls are sinful or just the ones that protect the United States.

Tucker Carlson discussed it on his show last night.

Nancy Pelosi should then take responsibility for all the beheadings and other murders that take place by these cartels in the United States. They are in our cities and even our suburbs and they are killing people. This is the main cause of our drug crisis.

THIS IS ONE REPORT ABOUT THE CARTELS FROM FOX NEWS

A couple of years ago, citizens around the world were utterly shocked by the beheadings and immolation murders perpetrated by ISIS. This caught me by surprise,” Joshua Fruth, a former military intelligence officer, and consultant on transnational threat networks told Fox News. ”Because these tactics have been perpetuated by Sinaloa for some time.”

Fruth said the cartel’s horrific tactics include the injection of adrenaline and other substances that affect the central nervous system of its victims, “which kept them awake to enhance the responses of pain receptors during slow, prolonged torture.” These tactics are used on women and children, Fruth said, including “family members of rivals or snitches, to elicit information and sow fear. These cartels have a history of sexually assaulting the family members of their target, and forcing the target to observe.”

And that’s only the tip of the blood-soaked iceberg. Other methods used to murder are too callous for even the most horrid of Hollywood horror movies.

There’s beheading by chainsaw – a rumored favored method of Guzmán, who is said to feature in a 2010 video doing exactly that to murder victim Hugo Hernandez. Even worse, Hernandez’s face was reportedly peeled off after he was killed and stitched on a football.

Then there is the practice of putting people in drums and either boiling them or setting them on fire or feeding humans to exotic animals like lions and tigers.

One wealthy Tijuana native described to Fox News the day she came home from work one day to find a package containing her husband’s body, chopped up in pieces and sent back by cartel associates.

The disappearing people

In other cases, it is referred to as “disappearing” people – as bodies will routinely never be found, or are unable to be identified. The reasons for “disappearing” cartel enemies varies.

Perhaps they were connected to a rival gang or didn’t do their jobs correctly. Maybe they ran up too high a debt or were deemed a security concern, by speaking to law enforcement. And of course, sometimes it’s merely a case of mistaken identity, or simply being caught in the crossfire.

One senior U.S law enforcement official said it’s routine to wake up to reports of a murder accompanied by a swath of intensely graphic images – from headless torsos dumped into acid baths, to gouged-out eyes and other body parts.

”The cartels really seem to like decapitations. They chop off heads, throw body parts in the street or at parties to intimidate and threaten,” said Derek Maltz, former Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Special Operations Division in New York. ”They are killing at unprecedented levels.”

It’s not like the Italian mob

Craig Caine, a retired longtime veteran of the U.S Marshals Service in New York, said the ”tricks of the trade” learned by the Sinaloa were developed by preceding Colombian cartels in the 1980s and ’90s.

”The Italian mob mostly (was) hands off with a gun to the back of the head. Then Colombian cartels came in and wanted to send a message and instill terror,” Caine said. ”The Mexican cartels have their own ways … And now, they have just become greedier and don’t know where to stop.”…

…”The Sinaloa Cartel is a savage and brutal organization. There is an epidemic of murder in Mexico and the majority of it is committed by organized crime,” said Jeffrey James Higgins, retired Supervisory Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration. ”The Sinaloa Cartel is the oldest and largest cartel in Mexico and as such, it has an outsized influence on the murder rate south of the U.S. border.”

This is what Nancy Pelosi would let into this country with open borders. Then she should be responsible for the horrors they commit on their fellow man.

