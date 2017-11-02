Northam Embraces Ad of Trump Supporters Killing Children, Causing “White Tears”

Democrat gubernatorial hopeful Ralph Northam has embraced an ad showing Trump supporters killing minority children with a truck. Trucks as murder weapons is actually the leftists’ problem.

Hate-mongering and race-baiting Democrat candidate Ralph Northam is not distancing himself from an ad showing Republicans in a pickup truck running over Muslim and Hispanic children, even in light of a terror attack this week in which a radical Muslim ran over white people.

It’s working, Northam is taking a lead in the polls. The far-left candidate is playing himself up as a “genteel country doctor” and the media is serving as an arm of his campaign. Northam is wooing Bernie supporters and has gotten behind a Bernie-like agenda including sanctuary cities and states and Obamacare.

The ad is furthering the hate and division. Take The Root, a CNN black site, for instance. They wrote, “conservatives shed white tears” because of the ad. That is a racist statement they proudly make. They claimed Republicans ran similar ads but we haven’t seen or even heard of those ads and can’t comment.

The Root is pleased the ad will continue, writing, “The PAC ran an ad making it very clear that Gillespie’s brand of Confederate-flag-wearing, statue-loving bigots and terrorists would not be welcome in the Virginia governor’s mansion.”

Northam has promised to take all the statues down. What will replace them? Ché, perhaps César Chavez or some other communist?

The ad is divisive, dishonest, and evil. His last ad was even worse. Northam is a smear merchant who isn’t running on the issues.

The new opposition ad titled “American Nightmare” was released Monday by Democratic group Latino Victory Fund (LVF) and is scheduled to run through Election Day.

They portrayed all of Republican Ed Gillespie’s supporters as crazed racist rednecks who would kill children. The ad referenced Charleston and left out the violence incurred by the leftist Antifa and Black Lives Matter terror groups.

The ad will continue and Northam is running around saying there is nothing wrong with the ad given Gillespie’s campaign. That’s despicable and untrue.

Gillespie brought up the fact that it is an attack on his supporters, but let’s face it, making half the nation hate the other half is an important part of the Democrat Party playback which is drawn right from Alinsky, a dead Chicago thug activist and leftist philosopher of sorts.

“The fact is, whether you disagree with people or not, in Virginia, we respect civil discourse and this is a new low in politics here. It’s a sad day,” Gillespie said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday. “I was glad when a couple of the Democratic members of our House Delegates yesterday condemned the ad, but outrageously my opponent has embraced it, and it reveals a disdain not just for more supporters but for all Virginians, frankly, who want to have a discussion about issues and policies in this election that I’ve been focused on.”

Gillespie added: “They [Northam campaign] don’t want to debate the issues, and instead of debating the issues, they just demonize, they vilify, they marginalize anyone who disagrees with them.”

Northam says, “Because the message is that we live in a very diverse society. That means that we need to be inclusive,” according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He obviously means “inclusive” for everyone except half the nation that voted for Trump.

“You’re defending an ad that has a racist driving a truck with an @EdWGillespie sticker on it, trying to murder children?” #Tucker pic.twitter.com/h19lYOFWVv — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 31, 2017