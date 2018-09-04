Now We Have the Singer of the Anthem Taking a Knee

The anti-America anthem protests are spreading and it’s bad for America.

President Trump weighed in on Nike becoming the face of the anti-America Kaepernick protest Tuesday.

“I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent,” Trump said in an interview with the Daily Caller. “There’s no reason for it.”

Trump, who has frequently criticized the decision by NFL players to kneel during the anthem, acknowledged in the interview that the company had “certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do.”

The NFL also commented on the latest Nike ad campaign by praising Kaepernick and his alleged efforts to put social justice [Marxist] issues before the public. This isn’t surprising since the NFL executive offices were filled with Obama leftists while Barack Obama was in office.

People have to understand there is no National Anthem if people kneel for it, but that is the purpose after all — destroy our anthem. The anthem stands for pride in our nation and all that it represents. If the leftists/liberals make it about negative anti-America issues and hate aimed at police, it is no longer an anthem.

The contagion began with Marxist Colin Kaepernick and it just keeps growing.

The American people have enriched these guys and they are paying us back by taking away some of the pleasure Conservatives have in the sport. This was a Conservative’s sport, leftists hated it. Suddenly, all the leftists/liberals are in control and they will ruin the sport for the right and many others.

TAKING A KNEE TO SING THE ANTHEM

A vocalist at a Charlotte soccer match knelt while he was singing the anthem last week.

He needn’t bother singing it if it’s to show disrespect. There is no point. The anthem is either an anthem or it’s a protest. It can’t be both.

Preston Poole chose to kneel while singing the National Anthem prior to Saturday’s United Soccer League match between the Charlotte Independence and Nashville S.C. The club didn’t know this was his plan.

He isn’t the first to do this either.

“I love my country,” Poole said. “I promise you, I do. America is still one of the greatest countries in the world. I believe I honor my country enough by singing the national anthem, for one, because I do still love America. I chose to kneel because the fight never ends.”

He doesn’t love America enough to honor the nation’s symbols.

The club said they didn’t know he was going to do it and it doesn’t represent their philosophy.

But they accepted it and he is still welcomed. If they accept it, they agree, period.

Poole’s protest met silence for the most part, with a few spectators shouting for him to stand.

These people will keep doing this until we have nothing left.