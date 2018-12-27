NY Times Reports Unsubstantiated Gossip About President Trump’s Feet

The NY Times reported gossip from two anti-Trump Democrats to further damage the President’s reputation and hurt him with the troops, putting the paper on a tabloid level with The Enquirer. They suggest the President’s deferment from service in 1968 was fraudulent.

Without any evidence or corroboration of any kind, they reported that two sisters, Democrat Trump haters, say their dead father, a podiatrist, told them years ago that he helped a then-22-year-old Trump avoid the Vietnam draft.

The Times wants everyone to think Trump lied about having bone spurs, the affliction that got him out of serving fifty years ago.

Fox News reports that the so-called reporter for the newspaper tracked down the daughters of a foot doctor who had an office in a building owned by Trump’s father. The doctor has been dead since 2007.

THE TRUMP-HATING DAUGHTERS

His daughters claimed their father helped Donald Trump avoid the draft but there is no evidence or proof of any kind.

Times investigative reporter Steve Elder explored “a timely diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels that led to his medical exemption from the military during Vietnam. [in 1968]”

The Times reported that “a possible explanation [gossip] has emerged” because Dr. Larry Braunstein allegedly told his anti-Trump children about his role.

“His daughters say their father often told the story of coming to the aid of a young Mr. Trump during the Vietnam War as a favor to his father,” Elder wrote.

Braunstein’s daughters “shared the family’s account for the first time publicly” for the Times piece and admitted they don’t know whether or not their father actually examined Trump. They said it was a “favor” to Fred Trump, the father of the current president who owned the Queens building Braunstein worked out of.

“I know it was a favor,” said one daughter, Dr. Elysa Braunstein, 56. “But did he examine him? I don’t know,” she said.

Braunstein said, in return, her father obtained access to Fred Trump, Donald’s father, if anything went wrong in the building. The sisters suggested there was involvement by another podiatrist who lived in the building, Manny Weinstein, dead since 1995. They had no idea what they could be, just that his name came up somehow. No evidence for that either.

FULLY UNCORROBORATED

“No paper evidence has been found to help corroborate the version of events described by the Braunstein family,” the Times wrote nine paragraphs into the piece. Buried 30 paragraphs into the feature, the Times casually mentioned that “the daughters, both Democrats, say they are not fans of Mr. Trump,” Fox News reports.

The Star Advertiser added to this story with a little more worthless research. They wrote that Dr. Braunstein’s partner Dr. Alex Hochstein never heard any discussions related to Donald Trump’s medical exemption. The man who bought his practice, Dr. Nicholas Campion, knew nothing about it. When Weinstein shut his practice in the 1980s, he referred patients to podiatrist Dr. Mark Schwarz, who knew nothing about it.

The Grey Lady is living up to its new name, The NY Slimes. They published a smear that can only be described as gossip.

The media will do anything to hurt Trump and this is why people don’t trust the press.