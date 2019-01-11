NYC’s De Blasio Threatens Landlords “We Will Take Your Buildings Away”

Communist Mayor of New York City Bill De Blasio plans to spread the news about his Progressive (communist) accomplishments during a country tour, and he might visit Iowa. He has dreams of becoming president one day.

In his sixth State of the City address, he presented himself as the protector of the working man ready to steal from the evil rich to give to them.

He will gladly seize the private property of landlords he deems unworthy.

HIS SPEECH TO HIS COMRADES

“Brothers and sisters, there’s plenty of money in the world. There’s plenty of money in this city. It’s just in the wrong hands,” said de Blasio, who owns two homes and collects $258,750 a year as mayor.

Playing the victim card, he appealed to the greedy who envy the rich.

“You haven’t been paid what you deserve for all the hard work. You haven’t been given the time you deserve. You’re not living the life you deserve. And here is the cold, hard truth: It’s no accident. It’s an agenda,” he continued, blaming Republican presidential administrations from Reagan to Trump.

HE WILL REDISTRIBUTE THE WEALTH

The Communist has some ideas on redistributing the wealth. For example, he wants to seize buildings from people he has designated as bad landlords. He will expand the radical Consumer Affairs to include “worker protection.” It will be called Consumer and Worker Protection, and they will be loud-mouthed bullies.

The Sentinel already reported that he would give medical care to the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens in the city as part of his great giveaway.

He’s generous with other peoples’ money.

This is the guy who takes corporate handouts. He just gave away $3 billion to Amazon.

He will take property belonging to landlords he says are scofflaws.

“When the city’s worst landlords cheat their tenants, we will take their buildings away from them,” he said in the 67-minute speech at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space on the Upper West Side.

“If fines and penalties don’t cut it, we will seize buildings and put them into the hands of a nonprofit that will treat tenants with the respect they deserve.”

He will do it.

Centralize everything

The hardcore leftist will create a centralized public retirement system for the 2 million New Yorkers who don’t have employer-sponsored savings programs.

That sounds unaffordable.

The city’s plan would require employers to either offer retirement to all employees or auto-enroll them in a city-run retirement system.

De Blasio also pledged to expand pre-K for 3-year-olds to 20,000 by 2019 instead of 19,000 by 2021, while also extending a program that gives free vision checks and glasses to 5- and 6-year-old schoolchildren.

That’s great. Now the government will get your children and indoctrinate them at age three years.

He wants to raise his national profile and run for President one day. He would be the death of the country. There is also talk of him running for governor when Cuomo runs out this terms. Sadly, he will likely win. New York is a Socialist/Communist state in the making.

DE BLASIO AKA WARREN WILHELM IS A COMMUNIST WHO DOESN’T BELIEVE IN THE PRIVATE OWNERSHIP OF PROPERTY

De Blasio was born Warren Wilhelm and chose to take his mother’s name. One might guess he did it for political reasons.

In an interview with Chris Smith of NY Mag in 2017, he argued against private property on the basis of “each according to his need.” The problem with the whole Noblesse Oblige thingy is people who didn’t earn anything aren’t entitled to the fruits of another’s hard labor.

QUESTION: In 2013, you ran on reducing income inequality. Where has it been hardest to make progress? Wages, housing, schools?

DE BLASIO’S RESPONSE: What’s been hardest is the way our legal system is structured to favor private property. I think people all over this city, of every background, would like to have the city government be able to determine which building goes where, how high it will be, who gets to live in it, what the rent will be. I think there’s a socialistic impulse, which I hear every day, in every kind of community, that they would like things to be planned in accordance to their needs. And I would, too. Unfortunately, what stands in the way of that is hundreds of years of history that have elevated property rights and wealth to the point that that’s the reality that calls the tune on a lot of development.

If he could, he’d take everyone’s property

I’ll give you an example. I was down one day on Varick Street, somewhere close to Canal, and there was a big sign out front of a new condo saying, “Units start at $2 million.” And that just drives people stark raving mad in this city because that kind of development is clearly not for everyday people. It’s almost like it’s being flaunted. Look, if I had my druthers, the city government would determine every single plot of land, how development would proceed. And there would be very stringent requirements around income levels and rents. That’s a world I’d love to see, and I think what we have, in this city at least, are people who would love to have the New Deal back, on one level. They’d love to have a very, very powerful government, including a federal government, involved in directly addressing their day-to-day reality.

Free lawyers for people who don’t pay their rents

It’s not reachable right now. And it leaves this friction, and this anger, which is visceral. I try to explain the things we can do. It’s a little bit of a Serenity Prayer — let’s talk about the things we can fix. The rent freeze we did reached over 2 million people. In 2015 and 2016, the mayor’s appointees ruled that new one-year leases on rent-stabilized units could not increase. I’ve talked to people who were going to be evicted, and we stopped the eviction by giving them a free lawyer. And I’ve talked to people who got affordable housing under our plan for 200,000 apartments.

As we said, he’s a communist who is overwhelmed with his self-importance and likes to play god while not living by the standardsm he himself has set.