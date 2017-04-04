NYPD Goes to War With Communist de Blasio’s Sanctuary City Policies

The NYPD is alerting federal immigration agents to the Criminal Court appearances of immigrants facing deportation, the Daily News reports.

Sanctuary City NY policy says they will only comply with detainer orders to hold a defendant but by the time ICE gets a warrant, the defendant is released.

NYPD is alerting ICE and other law enforcement when the illegal alien felon has an upcoming court appearance.

The Daily News reporting on this referred to these alien criminals as immigrants.

As a “sanctuary city,” the city currently only complies with Immigration and Customs Enforcement “detainer” orders to hold a defendant until federal agents can take custody in cases involving violent or serious felonies.

Open borders activists are complaining, calling it “collusion”. It is now considered collusion for law enforcement to cooperate with other law enforcement to follow the law.

Two men were recently caught because of this practice.

David Gonzalez, 51, is apparently someone the left wants to keep because all he did was rub against a woman on the No. 7 train. Now there’s an upstanding illegal for you.

The other prize was Milton Chimborazo, 35, who only burglarized homes. Another one deBlasio wants to keep in New York City.

Leftist politicians are in an uproar. After all, who wouldn’t want a molester and a burglar in their debt?

The NYPD’s top spokesman, Stephen Davis, said Chimborazo’s and Gonzalez’s cases were handled properly.

“Nothing was compromised in terms of the policies of the department. These guys didn’t suffer any consequence,” Davis said.

NYPD officials noted ICE also has access to arrest information on its own.

But activists said de Blasio could do more to stymie immigration agents.

“The mayor can issue a command to the Police Department that they shouldn’t be calling ICE,” Zeno said. “Cooperating with ICE is one thing … But to me they seem to be in collusion with ICE.”

We wouldn’t want the NYPD to be in collusion with law enforcement and Federal law over a perv and a burglar!