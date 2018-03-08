Oakland Mayor Blasts AG Sessions, Brazenly Declares Rule of Law Is “Racist”

The Democrat Party is officially the party of illegal aliens, even if they are criminals. There is no better example than in the actions of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf who warned a thousand illegals that ICE was on their way. The overwhelming number of them were criminals. It was an egregious action that allowed more than 800 to escape and it put law enforcement officers in danger.

The Attorney General yesterday responded. He announced his intentions to file suit against the State against its open borders policies.

California Governor Brown in turn accused the AG of going to war with California and praised the lawless Oakland mayor.

State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), author of one of the laws targeted by the legal challenge, accused Sessions of having ideology based on “white supremacy and white nationalism.” De León is anti-American and has boasted that half his family is in California illegally.

Oakland Mayor Schaaf warned over 1,000 illegal immigrants, many of whom are criminals, that ICE was about to conduct a large raid. While ICE was still able to capture over 200, another 800 plus fled. Many of those 800 were criminals or had been deported before.

She went on a rant against the Attorney General, repeatedly and brazenly stating, “How dare you”. She described the AGx policies, which is to follow the law, as “racist”.

Arresting and deporting people here illegally is “tearing families apart,” she said, referring to their anchor babies, their U.S. children.

ECHOING ATTORNEY GENERAL JEFF SESSIONS

The “How dare you” was meant to echo the AG and the statements he made earlier in the day.

Attorney General Sessions said at his press conference prior to her controlled meltdown: “How dare you. How dare you endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical, open-borders agenda,” he said.

Fake news media, like the LA Times reported the entire matter as a long-standing “feud”, not an action against the rule of law.

Schaaf obviously doesn’t care about the safety of law enforcement, just criminals and illegal aliens.

STATISTICS

The statistics actually don’t matter because what does matter is following the rule of law. However, the statistics are unnerving.

