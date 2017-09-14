Obama’s Coming Back Into Politics to “Change the World”, Troll President Trump

Barack Obama announced in a video Wednesday that he is coming back to politics this Fall to “change the world” as if he hasn’t done enough already. The kickoff will begin with a global summit in Chicago from October 30 to November 1. He will gather civic leaders from around the world for his inaugural Obama Foundation Summit.

The idea of a ‘global summit’ is to grab presidential-level headlines and troll the current president.

He is going after the young in a worldwide community organizing effort.

“When I left office in January, I asked of you the same thing I asked of you way back in 2008: I asked you to believe not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours,” Obama says at beginning of his announcement video. “This October, we’re bringing together hundreds of leaders from all around the world for hands-on exchange in my hometown.”

“This leadership summit will be a place to gather and learn from one another, and then go back to your communities to lead others in the hard work of change,” Obama says.

“We want to inspire and empower people to change the world — and we hope you’ll be a part of it,” he says at the end of the video.

He never really left the world stage, he has just been behind the curtain or periodically coming out to trash the President or troll him overseas. The former president also has a full-scale anti-Trump operation that spends day and night planting negative stories, organizing hate-fest protests and assaults on GOP town halls. That aside, he’s going to be more visible as his base has requested.