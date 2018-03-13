Obama’s Former DNI Director Was Leaking Classified Info to CNN

The former DNI director is the person who was illegally leaking to CNN. It’s a sad state of affairs when a top intelligence officer is breaking the law for partisan reasons.

The House Intelligence Committee found evidence that Clapper leaked that Trump had been briefed by senior officials on the contents of the dossier and in effect, the briefing, “gave the dossier legs and news agencies began to publish its contents because it had now become official news”.

That is a crime.

Remarkably, Clapper condemned leakers.

Clapper, who was one of four senior Obama administration officials to attend the briefing with the presidents, also stated his “profound dismay at the leaks” in an official statement issued in January 2017 and warned that the leaks were “extremely corrosive and damaging” to national security, according to his press release.

Sara Carter released the information about Clapper.

Lying Clapper

Ironically, in August of 2017, Anderson Cooper had Clapper on his show to discuss the credibility of the White House.

Clapper said he is worried about the “assault on the truth”.

The former DNI director is the one who in 2013 eased the unmasking procedures of Americans. He made it easier to “unmask” the names of lawmakers or congressional staffers who are incidentally caught in foreign surveillance.

This guy said on June 6th that Watergate pales in comparison to the Trump-Russia scandal, but on July 7th, he said there was no evidence of anything other than Russia tried to influence the election. He can’t get his stories straight.

He lied to Senator Wyden in 2013 in response to a question he had been given beforehand.

They don’t collect data on Americans, at least “not wittingly”, he told Wyden.