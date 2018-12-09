Obstruction of Justice Probe Was Begun to Rein in President Trump

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and other top Justice Department officials opened an obstruction of justice investigation into President Trump a week after he fired then-FBI Director James Comey in an attempt to rein him in, according to a CNN report published late Thursday.

Then-Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe opened the obstruction of justice probe because they were concerned Trump was trying to control government operations, including the FBI investigation of Mike Flynn.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani responded to the report Thursday, saying Trump had a legal right to fire Comey and found it surprising they would open a probe when he was executing his lawful right to fire Comey.

The investigation started in the eight days between Comey’s termination and special counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment.

Rosenstein appointed Mueller on May 17, 2017, to lead the Russia-Trump probe.

As part of the discussions about how to rein in Trump, Rosenstein had offered to wear a wire while meeting with Trump. He later said he was joking. He also reportedly proposed looking into whether Cabinet members would be willing to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment.

Since when do you start a probe because you want to rein in the President? These people are conspiracy theorists who read into things and feared the President based on their conspiracy theories.

During his testimony on Friday, James Comey said President Trump reminded him of a Mafia boss, although he admitted he never met one.

These people are ridiculous and must watch too many TV crime shows.