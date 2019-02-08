Ocommie-Cortez Says GND’s a Massive Government Takeover, Then Lies

Less than 12 hours apart, Alexandria Ocommie-Cortez made totally contradictory statements. Tom Elliott of Grabien spliced the two parts together. See his clip below.
In the first segment, taken from NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez touted her proposed Green New Deal. She said the government had to take charge. The private sector never came through according to her.
Ocasio-Cortez admitted to NPR that her plan would require “massive government intervention.”
But then hours later, she complained to MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that the right was “mischaracterizing” her plan as a “massive government takeover.”
TOM’S CLIP
.@AOC literally less than 12 hours apart pic.twitter.com/HqCCITh4Tu
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2019
Expect to hear a lot of this twisting of the truth and reality, not only from this nitwit, but from all the Democrats.
They will try to diffuse or disguise their true goal which is complete control of any personal action done on a daily basis in America.