Ocommie-Cortez Says GND’s a Massive Government Takeover, Then Lies

Less than 12 hours apart, Alexandria Ocommie-Cortez made totally contradictory statements. Tom Elliott of Grabien spliced the two parts together. See his clip below.

In the first segment, taken from NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez touted her proposed Green New Deal. She said the government had to take charge. The private sector never came through according to her.

Ocasio-Cortez admitted to NPR that her plan would require “massive government intervention.”

But then hours later, she complained to MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that the right was “mischaracterizing” her plan as a “massive government takeover.”

TOM’S CLIP

.@AOC literally less than 12 hours apart pic.twitter.com/HqCCITh4Tu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2019

Expect to hear a lot of this twisting of the truth and reality, not only from this nitwit, but from all the Democrats.