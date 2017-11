Pope Francis is now on the record rebuking people who don’t agree with his extremist global warming views as “perverse”. On Thursday in Bonn he urged negotiators in climate talks to avoid falling for “perverse attitudes” and accelerate efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

They are working on the 2015 Paris accord which would reduce the temperature by 1/100th in a hundred years – maybe. It would, however, definitely damage the U.S. economy – severely.

Francis called climate change “one of the most worrisome phenomena that humanity is facing.” He wants honest dialogue about the future of the planet (but obviously from one point of view).

The Paris agreement, he said, “indicates a clear transition path towards an economic development model of low- or zero-carbon consumption, encouraging solidarity and taking advantage of the close links between the fight against climate change and that against poverty.”

While he didn’t name any countries, the U.S. has announced its withdrawal and he means the U.S. and the President have “perverse ideas”.

Trump has appointed several people to his administration who question some of the climate extremism and has promoted the use of fossil fuels, including coal.

In his ‘landmark’ 2015 environmental encyclical, Francis said global warming is “mainly” due to human activity and he called for fossil fuels to be progressively phased out without delay.

“We must avoid falling into these four perverse attitudes, which certainly don’t help honest research and sincere, productive dialogue,” the Pope said.

While technical solutions to the problem of climate change are necessary, the Pope said, they are “not sufficient” without taking into consideration “the ethical and social aspects and impacts of the new paradigm of development.”

The Pope is no fan of Capitalism and he is one of the climate hysterics who has helped make climate change into a religion.

The Pope told the participants that they have a “serious responsibility to act without delay, in the freest way possible in relation to political and economic pressures, overcoming particular interests and behavior.”

Last September, the Pope said the spate of hurricanes at the time should prompt people to understand that humanity will “go down” if it does not address climate change and history will judge those who deny the science on its causes. The hurricanes are not yet tied to global warming so we don’t know what he’s talking about.