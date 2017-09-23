Oregon Dems Hope to Stop Trump’s 9th Circuit Pick By Lying

Oregon Democrats are using a phony precedent to stop Trump’s pick for the notoriously far-left 9th Circuit court of appeals, this one in Oregon.

Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley alerted the White House that they would be blocking the nomination of Oregon native Ryan Bounds for a seat on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Bounds is currently serving as assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

“We cannot return a blue slip on any judicial nominee that has not been approved by our bipartisan judicial selection committee,” two senators wrote in a letter to the White House referencing the informal “blue slip” process by which senators are able to block nominations of judges from their home state.

There is no such precedent for the 9th Circuit but the truth no longer matters. Both parties have abused the blue slip process of killing off a nominee with a single blue slip, but it is not done in the case of the 9th Circuit.

Free Beacon did the research and found there is no longstanding practice of choosing the nominee from a selection committee.

The senators blocking the nominee are Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. Two far-left congressmen.

The vacancy is the result of Judge O’Scannlain declaring “senior status”. These vacancies come up rarely. The last one was Oregon Judge Edward Leavy who assumed senior status in 1997.

Leavy’s replacement, Judge Susan Graber , was not chosen by selection committee and no one complained because of her judicial left-wing views. Her selection came after she reached out to Bill Clinton in the White House but that White House selection was okay with Wyden.

Bounds, Trump’s selection isn’t even a partisan candidate.

There is a certain lawlessness when two senators can just lie and claim a precedent they know doesn’t exist. We live in a time when politicians can just lie to the American people and there are no repercussions.