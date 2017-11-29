O’Reilly Report on Socialist Activist George Soros Avoiding the Tax Collector

We found out in October that Socialist George Soros donated $18 billion to his Open Society Foundations. As Washington Times reported it was likely to avoid the tax collector.

This is a man who runs around promoting Socialist everything and hopes to turn the U.S. into a Socialist sewer. Meanwhile, like any good Socialist, he is enriching himself at the expense of others.

The WSJ reported reported the donation is roughly equivalent to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Afghanistan, according to World Bank data.

Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, suggested that the transfer is a way for the 87-year-old Soros to avoid the estate tax — also known as the death tax — which penalizes large inheritances.

Bill O’Reilly put his team on it and it’s true, the Socialist ‘god’ is avoiding paying taxes. It’s legal but it hardly coincides with his professed ideology. He can dip his paws into the money in the Foundations any time he wants.