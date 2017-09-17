Our Universities Are Gone, Halls Named After Leftist Radicals

The State University at Stony Brook recently renamed their halls. One is after Harriet Tubman but the other one is truly repugnant.

They named the hall after Socialist activist Cesar Chavez.

Chavez was an unintelligent figurehead for the far-left who was used in their efforts to promote illegal immigrant ‘rights’ which was a prelude to open borders. Leftists are determined to turn the USA into a Third World nation. The university wrote:

César Chávez Hall

Opened on September 10, 2016, César Chávez Hall honors the late Mexican-American labor organizer and civil rights leader, César Estrada Chávez, who co-founded the United Farm Workers Union (UFW) in 1962 and helped unionize thousands of farmworkers in California’s Central Valley. Chávez fought to provide a voice for farm workers, advocating for fair wages, humane treatment and safer working conditions. The famous United Farm Workers slogan “Sí Se Puede”, or “Yes we can” in English, was created in 1972 during the 24-day fast in Phoenix, Arizona in which Chávez, and UFW co-founder, Dolores Huerta, protested legislation that was antagonistic to their cause, limiting farm workers’ right to strike and organize. His efforts for UFW in New York were not without success as well. Under his leadership, the UFW, along with New York unions, successfully executed a boycott to prevent California grapes from being shipped and sold in New York.

Chávez is one of the most recognized Latino activists in the United States, having received the Jefferson Award for Greatest Public Service Benefiting the Disadvantaged, the Pacem in Terris Award from the Catholic Church and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994, awarded by President Bill Clinton.

The United Farm Workers were and are communists and socialists.

The late United Farm Workers [UFW] leader Cesar Chavez was trained by the famous Chicago agitator and communist Saul Alinsky.

He worked closely with Communist Party USA members like Bert Corona and was closely affiliated to the US’ largest Marxist organization, Democratic Socialists of America.

Chavez marched under the famous slogan “Si se puede!” – later translated into English to become Obama’s 2008 campaign slogan “Yes we can!”

Chavez founded the UFW with the real brains — Dolores Huerta — who was given the Presidential Media of Freedom at the White House May 2012. Huerta is a Marxist-Leninist.

She is also a unionist and immigrants’ rights advocate.

Huerta does not believe there is such a thing as an illegal because the border was illegally moved. She has famously said, “Republicans hate Latinos” and she greatly admired dictator Hugo Chavez.

She is a friend of Frances Fox Piven and other communists and joins them in her contempt for Ronald Reagan, calling him one of the “most dangerous Presidents.”

Reagan stood for liberty, the Constitution, and individualism. He was a staunch opponent of Communism.

Huerta is a chair of the Democratic Socialists of America “the largest socialist organization in the United States, and the principal U.S. affiliate of the Socialist International.”

These are the people who will be honored once all our statues are taken down. Tear down Jefferson and Washington to make way for Huerta and Chavez. Chavez also has a ship named for him — an oiler.

Stony Brook President Stanley said the university’s mission is grounded in the pursuit of knowledge and access to excellence within a diverse global community. Apparently mainstreaming communists and socialists is mainstream and diverse.