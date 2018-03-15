PA Voting Machines “Miscalibrated”, Switched Saccone Votes to Lamb

Pennsylvania’s 18th district held a special election Tuesday. Democrat Conor Lamb was proclaimed the victor over Republican rival Rick Saccone, although the election isn’t necessarily decided. There are absentee ballots to be counted and Republicans say some voting machines in Alleghany County were “miscalibrated”. The votes in those regions were said to be switched from Saccone to Lamb.

It was the only the only county of four in the district that went for Lamb.

There are many reports of voters who intended to vote for Saccone ending up casting a ballot for Lamb.

There are also allegations that Republican attorneys were kicked out of rooms where absentee ballots were counted.

Only 621 votes separate the two candidates and Republicans won’t be conceding anytime soon. Republicans have demanded that all ballots and voting machines be impounded in preparation for the likely recount.

Democrats and NBC News declared Lamb the winner but this has to be settled first. It will take at least a week to count the absentee ballots.

A RECOUNT IS COMING

There are still about 203 absentee ballots and then additional provisional and military ballots left to be counted and Saccone would have to win the majority of them. It is fact that Democrats have absentee ballots sewn up because of their get out the vote efforts.

Jesse Hunt, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, which sunk more than $3 million into helping Saccone across the finish line, said in a brief statement, “We are waiting for provisional ballots to be counted. We are not ruling out a recount.”

There is no automatic recount provision for down-ballot races in Pennsylvania. But a group of voters supporting a candidate are allowed to push for a recount with cause.