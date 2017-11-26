Pelosi Wants Due Process for John Conyers But Not for Roy Moore

Nancy Pelosi called for Due Process for John Conyers who is accused of sexual harassment by three women. The House Democratic leader on Sunday urged “due process” before making conclusions about Rep. John Conyers (D-MIch). She said he is an “icon” who has worked to protect women.

“We are strengthened by due process. Just because someone is accused – and was it one accusation? Is it two?” Pelosi said on Meet the Press.

“John Conyers is an icon in our country. He has done a great deal to protect women – Violence Against Women Act, which the left – right-wing – is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that,” she added. “But the fact is, as John reviews his case, which he knows, which I don’t, I believe he will do the right thing.”

Conyers’ office recently confirmed issuing a settlement of $27,000 to a former staffer who says she was fired for resisting the congressman’s sexual advances.

When asked specifically whether she believes the accusations against Conyers, Pelosi said, “I do not know who they are. Do you? They have not really come forward.”

That’s reasonable but why can’t Roy Moore have due process?