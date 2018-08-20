Peters Calls Fox ‘Prostitutes’, Trump ‘UnAmerican’, His Supporters ‘Anarchists’

Lt. Col. Ralph Peters left Fox News with vengeance in mind last year because they supported Donald Trump. The former military analyst has a new revenge gig on a cable ‘news’ show trashing the President, his supporters, and Fox News.

Guess which channel– that’s a rhetorical question.

SPREADING RAMPANT TRUMP AND FOX NEWS HATE

On Brian Stelters’ crazy [Un]Reliable Sources, the disgruntled former Fox News employee accused Fox News of “assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law. He said the President is “unAmerican”.

“We all have to do our part to end these dreadful, dreadful days in Washington,” Peters told Brian Stelter on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday, bashing Trump as a “distinctly un-American president who really doesn’t seem to like America very much.”

This comes right after the NY Democratic Governor said “America was never great.”

Paters agreed with the CNN host that Fox News is “partly at fault for propping up Trump.”

“Fox isn’t immoral, it’s amoral. It was opportunistic,” he said. “People that only listen to Fox have an utterly skewed view of reality.”

Peters called Fox News a “propaganda machine” for the Trump administration when he resigned. He called his former employers “prostitutes” guilty of “assaulting the constitution.”

TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE COUCH-POTATO ANARCHISTS

Then he went after viewers and Trump supporters. Trump supporters and Fox viewers, according to him, are “couch-potato anarchists.”

“The people supporting Trump are radicals, these couch-potato anarchists. They’re people that don’t have a program to make America great again. And by the way, America’s great right now,” he ranted.

Uh, we do have a program and Republic ans are the ones who do think America is great. People on. the right want to keep it that way. The Democrats’ program consists of socialism and Trump sucks. If any group dislikes the USA, it’s the leftists.

He continued, “Rather, they’re destructive. They want to tear things down,” he continues. “They want vengeance. And Trump is brilliant at that. He’s done what autocrats and charlatans and false messiahs throughout history have done. He’s told his core supporters, “You are not to blame. You are not to blame for the mistakes you’ve made. You are not to blame for your failures. It’s them. It’s minorities; it’s immigrants; it’s fake news.”

Uh, Obama is the one who trampled the Constitution and obliterated Congress.

What didn’t this jerk notice about the Communists and Anarchist leftists running around beating up people? How come the massive influx of leftist foreigners and criminal aliens escaped his notice?

So, was Peters a prostitute when he trashed Obama for cash or is he a prostitute now?