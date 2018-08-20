NY Times Writer: Trump ” Would Certainly Like to Murder People Without Due Process”

“War is Peace, Freedom is slavery, Ignorance is Strength” ~ George Orwell, 1984

We have a couple interesting comments from the tolerant, civil left you might like to hear. The love not hate mantra just oozes from them as they bellow to their receptive audiences. If anyone wants to “murder people” as Goldberg suggests the President wants to do, it’s these people, not Trump.

Trump hate is literally destroying the media, but they won’t even try to be fair. They are activists, saving the world from the right-wing.

Tolerant, fair, unbiased New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg said President Trump “would certainly like to murder people without due process.” The entire panel agreed on some level. They believe the USA is without leadership and haven’t noticed the booming economy, the loon leftists really actually hurting people or the Abolish ICE radicals who will only tolerate open borders and free everything.

Goldberg is very, very far left.

She is an American blogger and author. Goldberg is a senior correspondent for The American Prospect and a columnist for The Daily Beast, Slate, and The New York Times. She is a former senior writer for The Nation magazine.

EXCERPT

KATY TUR: “And people like the European Union are no longer looking at him as the leader any longer?”

MICHELLE GOLDBERG: “Right, instead he’s part of a block that includes Vladimir Putin, Duterte. You know, he’s kind of part of kind of an axis power.”

KATY TUR: “Well, hold on, that’s —”

JOHN PODHORETZ: “It’s worse than that in a certain way. Not that that’s not the worst thing you could have said because it’s about the worst thing you could say about him.”

KATY TUR: “He’s not rounding people up and murdering them without any, you know, due process.”

MICHELLE GOLDBERG: “He’d certainly really like to.”

KATY TUR: “I don’t think you can say that definitively.”

These people are literally the INGSOC.

THE PRESS HAS DAMAGED THEMSELVES

There was a good article by Michael Goodwin last Saturday about the damage this “rampant Trump hate” has done to the media. The Washington Times elaborated on Goodwin’s Sunday.

Two years ago, New York Times media columnist James Rutenberg suggested that “normal standards” didn’t apply when journalists covered Donald Trump, who had just won the Republican nomination for president. Dean Baquet, the newspaper’s executive editor, publicly agreed.

“Because the Times is the liberal media’s cowbell, the floodgates were flung open to routinely call Trump a liar, a racist and a traitor. Standards of fairness were trashed as nearly every prominent news organization demonized Trump and effectively endorsed Hillary Clinton. This open partisanship was a disgraceful chapter in the history of American journalism,” writes New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin, who added that the “warped coverage continued and became the media wing of the resistance movement.”

The effort of 350 newspapers to trash the President all on the same day only made them look more corrupt, in collusion, and unfair. As Goodwin said, it was only driven by self-interest. Americans are on to that.

TOLERANT DEMOCRAT JOKE

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Florida Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings’ wishful thinking joke. It was bad but it drew guffaws from the hate-Trump audience.

Most people in their right minds would find this disturbing coming from a political leader.

“I will tell you one joke,” Hastings said. “Do you know the difference between a crisis and a catastrophe?”

“‘A crisis is if Donald Trump falls into the Potomac River and can’t swim,’” Hastings said, “‘And a catastrophe is anybody saves his ass.’”