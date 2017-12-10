Philly Bill Bans Bulletproof Glass in Crime-Ridden Minority Areas to End the “Indignity”

Philadelphia Councilwoman Cindy Bass doesn’t like beer delis and sees them as a nuisance and an insult to patrons.

She is talking about stop-and-go entities which are allowed to sell single beers or shots of liquor. They are required to also serve food and have tables and chairs. Some lock up their tables and chairs. However if the officials enforced the law, laws do cover the shutting down of offenders.

To solve the problem, Bass decided the owners must take down their bulletproof glass in dangerous neighborhoods and has pushed through a bill to make sure that happens.

Confused? Fail to see the logic? Many would agree that this is not the solution. Enforcing the laws they have seems like a better way to go.

The city’s Public Health and Human Services Committee passed a bill Monday enabling Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections to regulate and order taking down the bullet-resistant barricades that stand between customers and cash registers in many neighborhood corner stores, according to FOX29.

“We want to make sure that there isn’t this sort of indignity, in my opinion, to serving food through a Plexiglas only in certain neighborhoods,” Councilwoman Bass said.

The bill reads, “No establishment shall erect or maintain a physical barrier.” It’s called the Stop and Go bill. Right now, the Plexiglas has to come down,” Bass said.

The dangerous neighborhoods are riddled with minority gangs and the owners of the delis are Asians. The owners of these delis say, “safety first”. They are outraged.

Bass says she wants those plexiglass partitions removed because “real restaurants” don’t have them. Her overriding belief is that it is an “indignity” for the minorities in the neighborhoods to be served through a glass window.

Much better to let the Asians get shot apparently! Basically, what she is saying is because some delis don’t follow the law, she will let them get shot.

Bass’ bill also has unnecessarily stoked racial tensions because it singles out beer delis in largely African American neighborhoods — most of which are owned by Chinese, Koreans, and Vietnamese.

