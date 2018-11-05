Poor Cupcakes Still Traumatized by 2016 Are In “Bed-Wetting Phase”

Politico reports that cupcakes Democrats are still suffering from the trauma of the 2016 election. They have PTD, Post Trump Disorder!

We have a few excerpts from the pathetic article at Politico.

Apparently, Democrats suffer from paranoia, hauntings, and anxiety.

Haunted by memories of 2016, liberals around the country are riven with anxiety in the campaign’s homestretch. They’re suspicious of favorable polls and making election night contingency plans in case their worst fears come true.

They’re in a bed-wetting phase according to one pollster.

“We’re kind of just in the bed-wetting phase now,” said Democratic pollster John Anzalone, a Hillary Clinton campaign alumnus who spent election night 2016 in Clinton’s Manhattan war room.

The brainwashed college students, in particular, took the 2016 election badly.

A study published last month in the Journal of American College Health found that one-quarter of college students experienced “clinically significant” symptoms of trauma from the 2016 election results.

It’s akin to going up in a plane after you crashed.

For many traumatized Democrats, heading into Tuesday feels like flying again after surviving a plane crash.

The founder of the Resistance can’t forget his terrible house party — the worst ever.

“I’m old enough to remember when The New York Times gave Hillary Clinton an 85 percent chance of winning on election night and to have been traumatized by the New York Times election needle,” said Ezra Levin, who co-founded the Resistance organization Indivisible with his wife, Leah, after their election night gathering turned into the worst house party of their lives.

The haunted Democrats think winning a chamber will be an exorcism.

For Democrats like these, haunted by “the ghosts of 2016,” Anzalone predicted that “Tuesday will be an exorcism.”

Unless it’s not, right?

“That made me want to say, ‘Fuck you,’” Anzalone said. “But yes. Yes.”

If they don’t take back either chamber, they will be dangerous.

This is how they were the first time:

The greatest threat to America right now isn’t ISIS, NK, Iran, Russia… Communist Democrats & their globalist fake news industrial complex lame steam media are greatest threat. They incite violence amongst their rabid fascist base against us. Vote REDpic.twitter.com/dSNf39JmC7 — Maverick (@RodStryker) November 4, 2018