Pope Says U.S., China, Russia, N. Korea, Syria Have a “Distorted Vision of the World”

Pope Francis told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica on Thursday that the United States of America—and Russia, China, North Korea and Bashar al Assad’s Syria—have “a distorted vision of the world”.

In other words, the Pope is lumping the U.S. in with Russia, China, North Korea and Syria.

“Last Thursday, I got a call from Pope Francis,” reporter Eugenio Scalfari reported. “It was about noon, and I was at the newspaper when my phone rang.”

He said the pope wanted to see him.

“Pope Francis told me to be very concerned about the meeting of the G20,” Scalfari wrote.

“I am afraid there are very dangerous alliances between powers who have a distorted view of the world: America and Russia, China and North Korea, Russia and Assad in the war in Syria,” the pope said.

“The danger concerns immigration,” the pope continued to La Repubblica.

“This is why the G20 worries me: It mainly hits immigrants,” Pope Francis said, according to AFP.

He said the greatest danger concerned “the poor, the weak, the excluded and the marginalised” juxtaposed with “those who… fear the invasion of migrants”. He said wealthier countries “fear an invasion of migrants.”

The pope’s conversation with La Repubblica followed his Friday message to G20 leaders, who convened in Hamburg for a two-day summit. Quoted by Vatican Radio, the head of the Holy See urged world powers to “give absolute priority to the poor, refugees, the suffering, evacuees and the excluded, without distinction of nation, race, religion or culture.”

The Pope fosters an open borders mentality though he says he isn’t for open borders.

Many might say he has a distorted vision of what is happening in the world, especially when it comes to the danger of letting unvetted immigrants cross borders.

Even Bill Gates is saying the EU should pull back on taking in refugees. There are no jobs for them and they aren’t assimilating. They need to be able to go home and that’s what we should concentrate on doing – getting them home to a safe place.

The EU must federalize at once

In the same interview, according to La Repubblica, Pope Francis said that Europe must take on a “federal structure.”

“I also thought many times to this problem and came to the conclusion that, not only but also for this reason, Europe must take as soon as possible a federal structure, or “it won’t count for anything in the world” the pope said.

Europe is stronger together and Russia is a threat. There is, however, nothing wrong with trying to form some type of alliance.

The EU won’t be federalize, however, by diluting national identities with short term mass migration with leftist Angela Merkel in charge.

Maybe the Pope should worry more about his perverted Cardinals and the drug-fueled orgies by his top ethics priest. Personally, I’m a Catholic but Pope Benedict is still my Pope as far as I’m concerned. Pope Francis is a good soul but he has a distorted vision of the world and should stick to religious matters. What do you think?