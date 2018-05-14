‘Porn Lawyer’ Michael Avenatti Threatens to Sue The Daily Caller Writers

‘Porn lawyer’ Michael Avenatti has threatened to sue two Daily Caller reporters personally for writing allegedly defamatory articles about him. One of his complaints is that he doesn’t want to be called a ‘porn lawyer’.

He sent the threat of a lawsuit in an email to writer, Peter J. Hasson, and told him it was confidential. Hasson never agreed to keep it confidential so he posted the email which can be found on this link.

The article the ‘porn lawyer’ was upset about, can be found here. It’s titled, With Avenatti In The Spotlight, His Own Questionable Past Emerges.

Much of what Hasson and Peter J. Simonson wrote isn’t as bad as what is on The Seattle Times. The Times reported a story quoting an attorney who sued Avenatti and who says Avenatti has a record of lying to courts, making fraudulent transfers, and possibly criminal evasion.

Avenatti doesn’t specifically state in his email what he’s upset about in The Dailly Caller story but there are a lot of statements he wouldn’t like. It would be a shame if the article went viral. If you want to tweet it or Facebook it, here it is.

Avenatti apparently doesn’t like being on the other end of the attacks. He just wants to dish it out, hundreds of times on CNN.

After The Daily Caller article was published, the ‘porn lawyer’ posted one tweet claiming he’s not an ambulance chaser. It’s true, he’s just a porn star lawyer.

To all of those that continue to try and discount me as an “ambulance chaser” or “porn lawyer” – take note. Here is a link to some of the results I have obtained as lead counsel (over $1B). Not a single one listed is a personal injury matter. #bastahttps://t.co/fHyh0IdTCM — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) May 14, 2018