Michael Avenatti Has Posted the Name of His Kavanaugh Accuser

Her name is Julie Swetnick and her attorney Michael Avenatti says she worked for the U.S. Mint, State Department and Justice Department. She is the latest woman to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misbehavior.

Some media reported Ms. Swetnick claims Brett Kavanaugh was present when women were raped by “trains of men.” They said she will claim he set up girls to be raped. However, that is not what is in her sworn affidavit.

Ms. Swetnick swore that she attended parties with both Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge in the summers of 1980 and 1981. According to the affidavit, Brett Kavanaugh was a mean drunk who was sexually aggressive and inappropriate with girls. He would press up against them and fondle them, she said.

According to her, he made crude sexual comments to demean the women.

Both men, she said, would not “take no for an answer”.

She swore to the following statement:

“I observed Brett Kavanaugh drink excessively at many of these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, grinding against girls, and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose body parts. I likewise observed him be verbally abusive towards girls by making crude sexual comments to them that were designed to demean, humiliate and embarrass them. I often witnessed Brett Kavanaugh speak in a demeaning manner about girls in general as well as specific girls by name. I also witnessed Brett Kavanaugh behave as a “mean drunk” on many occasions at these parties.”

The timing is interesting since he found his calendar for 1982. Hopefully he has them for 1980 and 1981. Avenatti is demanding an immediate FBI probe.

The one thing that right now is hard to wrap one’s head around is, if she has a legitimate complaint, why did she hire the creepy porn lawyer with his history? Also, the timing is obviously planned for maximum political advantage.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Avenatti has also tweeted her sworn declaration to Mr. Davis, the Senate Judiciary representation, dated September 25, 2018.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018