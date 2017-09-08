Possibly Nuttier Than Previously Thought! Jennifer Lawrence on Trump Hurricanes

Having once described Donald Trump’s election as the “end of the world”, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is now suggesting the Texas and Florida hurricanes are “Mother Nature’s rage and wrath” for our having elected Donald Trump and allegedly not believing in man-made climate change.

Her theory on hurricanes explains why she believes in extremist climate change.

Lawrence was on the Brit’s Channel 4 Wednesday promoting her new movie “Mother”. Lawrence is a full-blown, dyed-in-the-wool leftist who is into the faux gender pay gap, extremist climate change, and hating Trump.

“It’s scary,” the actress responded to the interviewer’s assertion that there was “an end-of-days feeling” across the world and especially in the U.S.

“You know, it’s this new language that’s forming. I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting.”

“And you have voted very recently, as a country” the reporter noted – to which Lawrence replied that “it was really startling” Trump was elected. She then suggested the recent hurricanes devastating Texas and nearing Florida may have been prompted by Trump winning the presidency.

“You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence later said the conversation topics of Trump and U.S. politics were “really polarizing and upsetting.”

She added: “You know, I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate me and make me sick, and it’s just really confusing.”

Lawrence is yet another Hollywood actress half the country doesn’t want to hear from.