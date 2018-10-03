President Mocks Mrs. Ford & “Evil People” Destroying Brett Kavanaugh

President Trump has apparently changed his mind about Credible Christine Blasey Ford being credible. He mocked her and the others trashing Brett Kavanaugh while he rallied the crowd in conservative De Soto County.

He took on her role and the interrogators, mocking her responses to make his point.

“I had one beer!” Trump said, characterizing Ford’s testimony when she says she was groped at a small party in Montgomery County, Maryland, in the 1980s.

“How did you get home?” he said, taking on the role of prosecutor.

“I don’t remember,” he said in a different tone, as Mrs. Ford

“How did you get there?” he said, reverting to interrogator.

“I don’t remember,” he replied to himself as Mrs. Ford.

Trump then asked and answered a series of questions with the responses “I don’t remember” and “I don’t know.”

“A man’s life is shattered,” he said of Judge Kavanaugh after making fun of Ford’s testimony. “These are really evil people.”

Mrs. Ford might be a victim too — used by her handlers. It’s hard to say, but this is one case that should never have seen the light of day. She has no evidence, horrible recollection, and much of what she said during her testimony was simply not true. What is happening to Brett Kavanaugh is disgraceful.

Good for President Trump defending Brett Kavanaugh. Men matter too, his wife matters, his two little girls matter.

The left is not only willing to destroy him, they are mocking his reaction to the terrible assault.

Brett Kavanaugh has done everything right for decades and he has a wonderful family. His reward is to have his reputation permanently damaged by dirtbag politicians and despicably amoral media personalities. Then, when he opens up his heart during testimony, they ridicule that too and try to use it as a reason to not confirm him.

What a disgrace.

It’s hard to not feel sorry for Mrs. Ford, but she’s wrong.