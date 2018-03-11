President Trump Doubles Down on Dem Rock Star Maxine’s “Low IQ”

President Trump held a rally on Saturday evening at the Pittsburgh airport hangar. After ripping into “Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd”, he laid into Nancy Pelosi and rock star Maxine Waters.

“Do you ever see her? We will impeach him!” President Trump said mocking Maxine Waters. As he has done before, he ripped into her as low IQ Maxine.

Who could argue with that? Last time he referred to her low IQ, she said it’s racist to say it. She’s wrong, it’s not racist to call a dummy, a dummy.

Waters said about his Gridiron dinner jokes, “This president has been called stupid, he has been called ignorant, and even his Secretary of State did not deny that he called him a moron. And so he has no credibility. He has been name-calling. He’s been saying all kinds of things. And I certainly expected him to come out with some racist remarks about me. So he did exactly what I expected him to do. And, by the way, I’m told he wasn’t funny at all.”

She added, “The most important thing this country can do now is to impeach this president and make sure we get rid of him and get ready for Pence in 2020.”

Well, she’s still at it which is what prompted the President to again point out that the Democrat “Rock Star’s” IQ is LOW!