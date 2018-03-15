Update: 11:00pm EST: The White House said the story is not true. There are no plans to fire H.R. McMaster. When you rely on mainstream news, you get a lot of fake news.

This latest firing has been rumored about for months. We even know who his replacement will likely be. While he is a competent person who has served his country with distinction, he’s very establishment in his thinking. Plus, he’s supportive of the Iran nuclear deal although skeptical. Secretary Mattis has been said to be looking for a job for him in the Pentagon and McMaster has expressed a desire to go back there.

In addition to having different goals, H. R. McMaster also raised President Trump’s ire when he decided to have covert meetings with lying Susan Rice.

In an article in Vanity Fair this week, reporter Gabriel Sherman said that Trump wants John Bolton for the position of National Security Adviser.

Last Tuesday, Trump met with former U.N. ambassador John Bolton in the Oval Office to discuss a potential job offer.

Bolton is not supportive of the Iran nuke deal.

According to a person who spoke with Bolton after the meeting, Bolton recalled that Trump said he wanted him to join the administration: “We need you in here, John.”

Bolton responded that there were only two jobs he’d consider: secretary of state and national security adviser. Trump said, “O.K, I’ll call you really soon.”

McMaster’s departure was described as “imminent”.

According to the report, in his conversation with Bolton, he complained most of the time about McMaster meeting in private with Susan Rice.

Fiona Hill, has a history of working on the George Soros payroll and was invited to the White House by National Security Advisor Gen. H.R. McMaster. That couldn’t have gone oer well either.

That could all be an error. It is coming from the MSM and they are corrupt.

The Washington Post, were the first to report the ouster of Mcmaster. They also said Trump has asked Chief of Staff Kelly to come up with a list of replacements. That could be in error too for the same reason.

Trump plans to remove McMaster as national security adviser, officials say, in yet another jolt to administration’s top echelon https://t.co/V97nCwECRG — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 16, 2018